StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company Destiny Pharma said it had entered into an agreement under which the US government's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases would evaluate the formulation of the company's drug to prevent postsurgical staphylococcal infections.
Destiny Pharma would utilize preclinical National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases services programme to complete the preclinical safety studies that would support the planned clinical development in serious wound infections.
Destiny Pharma will provide the XF-73 formulation to be tested in these preclinical studies and the project was planned to complete in 2022.
At 9:49am: [LON:DEST] Destiny Pharma Plc share price was 0p at 68.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
