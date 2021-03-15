StockMarketWire.com - Alternative capital solutions provider Duke Royalty said it had increased and extended its revolving facility agreement with Honeycomb Investment Trust to $35 million from £30 million.
Under the new credit facility, the company also extended the five-year term to February 2026, from the current maturity of September 2024.
The net debt position of the company is currently £15.3 million.
At 9:58am: [LON:DUKE] Duke Royalty Limited share price was 0p at 25.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: