StockMarketWire.com - Induction Healthcare has secured contracts with the NHS to provide booking services as part of its Covid-19 vaccination programme.
Appointment booking services will be provided to the Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust and East & North Hertfordshire NHS Trust.
These new contracts provide further revenue and commercial momentum for Induction.
The current financial year, ending 31 March 2021, will see the first full year of revenue contribution from Induction's digital product platform.
Induction Healthcare joint-CEO James Balmain said: 'These regional contracts add to our strong sales momentum and the clear user benefits of our products are supported by the compelling uptake.'
At 1:21pm: [LON:INHC] share price was 0p at 90p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
