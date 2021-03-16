CA
17/03/2021 12:30 CPI
18/03/2021 12:30 new housing price index
19/03/2021 12:30 retail trade
CH
18/03/2021 07:00 trade balance
18/03/2021 07:30 import price index
18/03/2021 07:30 PPI
22/03/2021 08:00 balance of payments
DE
19/03/2021 07:00 PPI
ES
17/03/2021 08:00 trade balance
EU
17/03/2021 10:00 CPI
17/03/2021 10:00 construction output
18/03/2021 10:00 labour cost index
18/03/2021 10:00 foreign trade
22/03/2021 09:00 euro area balance of payments
FR
17/03/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report
IE
22/03/2021 11:00 WPI
IT
18/03/2021 09:00 foreign trade EU
22/03/2021 10:00 balance of payments
JP
17/03/2021 04:30 retail sales
18/03/2021 23:30 CPI
22/03/2021 05:00 indexes of business conditions
UK
18/03/2021 12:00 MPC meeting minutes
18/03/2021 12:00 Bank of England interest rate decision
19/03/2021 00:01 GfK's UK consumer confidence survey
19/03/2021 07:00 public sector finances
US
17/03/2021 11:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
17/03/2021 12:30 housing starts and building permits
17/03/2021 14:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
17/03/2021 18:00 Federal Reserve economic projections
17/03/2021 18:00 Federal Reserve interest rate decision
18/03/2021 12:30 jobless claims
18/03/2021 14:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
22/03/2021 14:00 existing home sales
