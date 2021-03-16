CA
17/03/2021 12:30 CPI
ES
17/03/2021 08:00 trade balance
EU
17/03/2021 10:00 construction output
17/03/2021 10:00 CPI
FR
17/03/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report
JP
17/03/2021 04:30 retail sales
US
17/03/2021 11:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
17/03/2021 12:30 housing starts and building permits
17/03/2021 14:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
17/03/2021 18:00 Federal Reserve economic projections
17/03/2021 18:00 Federal Reserve interest rate decision
