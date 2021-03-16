StockMarketWire.com - Online contracts-for-difference broker Plus500 said trading during the first quarter remained 'strong', driven by growth in customer income that was tracking ahead of the fourth quarter of 2020.
Plus500 said its revenue in 2021 would be underpinned by growth in active customers and supportive market conditions.
'At this early stage of the year, while these dynamics have continued to be favourable, monthly trading results remain volatile,' it added.
Earnings, meanwhile, would be supported by a 'lean, flexible' cost base, with continued investment in marketing technology.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
