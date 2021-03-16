StockMarketWire.com - German business park investor Sirius Real Estate said it had acquired an asset Essen for €10.7 million.
The transaction as by way of a sale and leaseback with engineering firm Thyssenkrupp and reflects an EPRA net initial yield of 6.5%.
The mixed-use business and industrial park offers 14,711 square metres of gross lettable area, of which 45% was warehouse, 42% office and 13% production space.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
