StockMarketWire.com - Real Estate company Great Portland Estates said its joint venture partner GHS Limited Partnership has let a further 9,000 sq ft of office space at its Hanover Square, W1 development to Lexington Partners LP for their new London office premises.
Lexington would occupy the second floor of the offices in 1 Medici Courtyard on a 15-year lease (with option to break at year 10).
At 8:54am: [LON:GPOR] Great Portland Estates PLC share price was 0p at 688p
