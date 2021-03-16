StockMarketWire.com - East Africa focused miner Shanta Gold reported 'positive' early drilling results at projects in Tanzania and Kenya.
A total of 22 core holes had been drilled across New Luika, West Kenya and Singida projects.
'Early drilling results have been positive across all three assets including one of the best holes drilled at the Luika deposit over 162 holes drilled in its history,' chief executive Eric Zurrin said.
'Exploration remains core to delivering future value and growth within our portfolio to support long-term sustainable returns to shareholders.'
'Today's announcement covers 7% of total drilling metres planned in 2021.'
At 9:39am: [LON:SHG] Shanta Gold Ltd share price was 0p at 15.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
