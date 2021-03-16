StockMarketWire.com - Solar power investor US Solar Fund posted a rise in annual profit and stuck to its dividend guidance.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December increased to $3.6 million, up from $0.3 million year-on-year.
The company's net asset value at 31 December was $194.2 million, up 0.7% from the end of June but down 0.1% from a year earlier.
It declared a for the December quarter of 0.5c per share and confirmed its annual dividend target of 5.5c per share..
At 9:53am: [LON:USF] share price was 0p at 1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
