StockMarketWire.com - Cranswick has appointed Liz Barber as an independent non-executive director, with effect from May 1, 2021.
Ms Barber is group CEO of Kelda Group, the holding company of Yorkshire Water, having joined the business in 2010. She was previously with Ernst & Young where she was made a partner in 2001 and was the senior partner for audit for the north of England.
Whilst at Ernst & Young, Ms Barber was the company's audit partner between 2003 and 2007. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.
On appointment, Ms Barber will become a member of the audit, remuneration and nomination committees.
Martin Davey, chairman of Cranswick, said: 'With her background at Yorkshire Water and Ernst & Young, she brings significant additional financial expertise and management experience. This complements the board, enhances its independence and diversity and provides appropriate non-executive director succession planning.'
