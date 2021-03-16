StockMarketWire.com - Essensys has launched its Flex Services Platform, allowing real estate leaders a single software and digital infrastructure platform to operate and scale up their flexible workspaces.
Using essensys' digital infrastructure and IP developed over the last 15 years, the Flex Services Platform allows landlords and flexible workspace operators to provide next-generation experiences for occupiers and meet rapidly evolving needs in coming years.
Built on private network and cloud infrastructure, the platform supports the four key components that determine the quality of occupier experience: secure digital infrastructure, effective space setup, flexible operations management, and easy-to-use mobile-first occupier interactions.
Mark Furness, CEO of essensys, said: 'We've been providing enterprise class software and technology for the world's leading office landlords and flexible workspace providers for the past 15 years. We've taken this deep sector experience and combined it with feedback from the industry's most forward-thinking companies to develop and create a unique next-generation platform for flexible real estate.
'The Flex Services Platform brings together people, spaces and technology to deliver the secure, frictionless occupier journeys and amazing in-building experiences that we believe will be key for the success of our customers, their buildings and their tenants in the months and years ahead.'
At 2:33pm: [LON:ESYS] share price was 0p at 152.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
