StockMarketWire.com - Convenience store company SSP said it would launch a £475 million equity raising to bolster its balance sheet after the pandemic hurt footfall at travel locations such as airports.
SSP did not indicate an issue price for the raising in its market filing, only saying the raising would be conducted via a 12-for-25 rights issue.
The company said it also had secured an extension to bank facilities that were previously due to expire in July to January 2024, conditional on completion of the equity raising.
'This holistic set of balance sheet measures will significantly strengthen SSP's financial position and resilience, and will position SSP for the next phase of the pandemic,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
