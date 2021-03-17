StockMarketWire.com - Molecular diagnostics group Yourgene Health said it had appointed Scott Sargent as vice president of sales North America.
Sargent was most recently director of sales for clinical genomics at Qiagen in the US and Canada.
He would expand Yourgene's commercial footprint in the North American market, following the acquisition of Coastal Genomics in August.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: