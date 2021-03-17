StockMarketWire.com - Performance nutrition group Science in Sport posted a full year loss amid a broadly flat sales performance in a 'challenging year'.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to £2.3 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £5.1 million.
Revenue edged back to £50.4 million, from £50.6 million and underlying operating earnings were £1.1 million, swinging from a loss of £0.2 million.
Gross margin improved to 49%, up from 44%, due to supply chain efficiencies, together with a sales channel shift a digital platform and improved pricing.
'Trading for January and February is in line with the same period in 2020, despite the current Covid-19 lockdown in the UK and other key markets,' the company said, adding it had made more margin improvemnts.
'Trading in March is in line with plan, and we are well placed for growth as lockdown lifts in our key markets.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
