StockMarketWire.com - Telecom services provider to businesses Toople said its monthly orders were continuing to grow and gross margins were 'materially higher' than the pre-pandemic period.
'This has enabled monthly cash burn to be reduced by 60% compared with 2020 and this trend is expected to be sustained, moving the company towards positive cash flow,' it said in a trading update.
'The directors believe that trading will continue to demonstrate significant progress as the current UK lockdown begins to ease and the economy moves towards the post-pandemic period.'
