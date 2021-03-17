StockMarketWire.com - Fintech group Supply@ME Capital said it had agreed to acquire a commodities trade enabler, focused on small business, based in Singapore, for an undisclosed sum.
The company did not identify the target and said a further announcement would be made on completion of the transaction.
At 8:00am: [LON:SYME] share price was 0p at 0.37p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
