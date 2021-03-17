StockMarketWire.com - LPA Connection Systems warned that its supply chain issues, owing to Covid-19 and Brexit, were stifling its growth, forcing it to £2.7 million of output that was due to be undertaken this year into later periods.
'Approximately £2.7m of output will be delayed from the second half of this financial year into later periods...' the company said.
'As our customers' production recovers to normal levels, equilibrium should be restored and our sales output recover. The medium and longer term remains very encouraging; no business has been lost,' it added.
At 8:56am: [LON:LPA] LPA Group PLC share price was 0p at 91.5p
