StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Power Metal Resources reported 'encouraging' initial results from the airborne electromagnetic surveys recently flown over the South Ghanzi project in the Kalahari Copper Belt, Botswana.
The project was part of an equal strategic joint venture with Kavango Resources covering precious, base and strategic metal opportunities in the African nation.
Preliminary data plots conformed to Kavango's developing exploration models across the project, while initial results correlated encouragingly to previous exploration results, Power Metal said.
At 8:59am: [LON:POW] share price was 0p at 1.9p
