StockMarketWire.com - FX risk management and alternative banking solutions Alpha FX reported a rise in annual profit as revenue was boosted by an uptick in clients.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit was up 27% to £17.1 million as revenue rose 31% to £46.2 million.
The company reported a 16% increase in client numbers, from 648 to 754, and average revenue per client grew by 12%.
A final dividend of 8.0 pence per share was proposed.
Looking ahead, the company said it has made an excellent start to the year, and remains optimistic that, providing the situation under COVID-19 does not deteriorate, the group is on track to deliver another strong year of growth.
