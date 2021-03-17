StockMarketWire.com - Centaur Media resumed its dividend after reporting narrowed losses as lower operating expenses offset a fall in revenue.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to £2.6 million from £8.1 million year-on-year while revenue fell 18% to £32.4 million.
The company recorded an £11 million writedown relating to the closure of its marketmakers business.
Operating expenses fell to £34.7 million from £49.0 million.
Centaur resumed its dividend and proposed a final dividend of 0.5p per share for the 2020 financial year.
'Trading for the first two months of 2021 is in line with the board's expectations and cash at the end of February 2021 was £8.2m,' the company said.
At 9:18am: [LON:CAU] Centaur Media PLC share price was 0p at 23p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
