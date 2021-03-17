StockMarketWire.com - Apax Global Alpha's Apax X Fund entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Lutech SpA for about €8.5 million, an IT services, software and technology company in Italy.
The transaction was expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
On a look through basis, AGA is expected to invest approximately €8.5m in the company.
Founded in 2001, Lutech, an Italian IT services and solutions provider, designs and enables digital transformation and innovative enterprise technologies for private and public-sector clients.
At 9:20am: [LON:APAX] Apax Global Alpha Limited share price was 0p at 170.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
