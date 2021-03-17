StockMarketWire.com - Diamond producer BlueRock Diamonds said it had recovered three gem quality stones of 10.6 carats, 9.8 carats and 8.4 carats, from its Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa.
'The average price that we have received for the first two months of 2021 was an excellent USD423 per carat and I look forward to updating the market on the results of the March tender, when we publish our quarterly report in early April,' BlueRock executive chairman, Mike Houston said.
At 9:22am: [LON:BRD] Bluerock Diamonds Plc Ord 1p share price was 0p at 47.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
