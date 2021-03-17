StockMarketWire.com - Investment consultancy River and Mercantile posted a 19% drop in first-half profit amid a fall in management and performance fees.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through December decreased to £4.6 million, down from £5.7 million, as revenue slipped 5.7% to £34.3 million.
River and Mercantile held its interim dividend steady at 3.89p per share, but also declared a special dividend of 0.5p per share.
Fee-earning assets under management increased 4.4% to £45.7 billion, thanks to net inflows of £100 million and a positive investment performance of £1.4 billion.
'Following a period of substantial investment, we are now redoubling our focus on improving our profitability through a series of cost cutting exercises to ensure that we return our core underlying margin to previous levels,' chief executive James Barham said.
