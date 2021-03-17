StockMarketWire.com - Cloud and security services software company Bytes said it expected to top market expectations somewhat, as the trading environment has remained resilient throughout the second half of FY21.
'Bytes expects to report preliminary results somewhat ahead of market expectations, with comfortably double-digit percentage gross profit growth and adjusted operating profit growth in the upper teens for the financial year as a whole, all of it organic,' the company said.
Net cash position at 28 February 2021 stood at £20.7 million, ahead of management's expectations, it added.
Bytes expects to release its preliminary results for FY21 in late May or early June 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
