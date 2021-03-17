StockMarketWire.com - Financial advisory and property services consultancy, Begbies Traynor Group, has completed the acquisition of David Rubin & Partners and is now unconditional in all respects.
As announced on 11 March 2021, this represents the largest acquisition the group has undertaken to date and builds on the recent acquisition of CVR Global LLP, resulting in a significant increase in the scale of its business recovery and financial advisory business, especially in the key London market.
Ric Traynor, executive chairman of Begbies Traynor Group plc, said: 'The acquisition of DRP is our largest acquisition to date and is expected to be immediately earnings enhancing. It leaves the group well-positioned to increase its market share and continue to grow its business recovery and financial advisory revenues.
'With the benefit of this and other recent acquisitions together with organic growth initiatives the group is well positioned to deliver material growth in the 2021-22 financial year.'
At 1:20pm: [LON:BEG] Begbies Traynor Group PLC share price was 0p at 86p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: