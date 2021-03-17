StockMarketWire.com - Empire Metals Limited has confirmed that the next phase of works at the its Eclipse Gold Project, located 55km north-east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, is fully funded and will commence very soon.
The reverse circulation drilling component of the next phase of work at Eclipse is expected to commence next week followed by the diamond drilling in early April.
The latter will generate sample for further studies, including geotechnical logging and metallurgical testing. Everything outlined in this phase of work, including the RC drilling, resource modelling and pit optimisations, diamond drilling and metallurgical testwork, is fully funded.
Mike Struthers, director of Empire Metals, said: 'We are very pleased to be able to start to execute this next phase of fully funded work at Eclipse within the next few days.
'We believe this phase will allow the Company to map out the path to an initial open pit operation, along with improved definition of possible extensions to resources and the scope for additional future open pits and we look forwards to providing more information on progress in due course.'
