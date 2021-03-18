CA
19/03/2021 12:30 retail trade
CH
22/03/2021 08:00 balance of payments
DE
19/03/2021 07:00 PPI
24/03/2021 08:30 flash PMI
24/03/2021 09:00 Ifo economic forecast Spring report
EU
22/03/2021 09:00 euro area balance of payments
24/03/2021 07:00 new commercial vehicle registrations
24/03/2021 09:00 flash PMI
24/03/2021 15:00 flash consumer confidence indicator
FR
24/03/2021 08:15 flash PMI
IE
22/03/2021 11:00 WPI
IT
22/03/2021 10:00 balance of payments
23/03/2021 09:00 industrial turnover & orders
JP
22/03/2021 05:00 indexes of business conditions
23/03/2021 06:00 revised machine tool orders
23/03/2021 23:50 services producer price index
24/03/2021 00:30 flash manfuacturing PMI
UK
19/03/2021 00:01 GfK's UK consumer confidence survey
19/03/2021 07:00 public sector finances
23/03/2021 07:00 labour market statistics
23/03/2021 11:00 CBI Industrial Trends survey
24/03/2021 07:00 CPI
24/03/2021 07:00 producer price index
24/03/2021 09:30 CIPS/Markit flash PMI
24/03/2021 09:30 ONS house price index
US
22/03/2021 14:00 existing home sales
23/03/2021 16:00 House Financial Services Committee hearing on Treasury and Fed coronavirus response
24/03/2021 12:30 advance report on durable goods
24/03/2021 13:45 flash services PMI
24/03/2021 13:45 flash manufacturing PMI
