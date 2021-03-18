StockMarketWire.com - Sportswear giant JD Sports Fashion said it had completed its $495 million acquisition of US-based DTLR Villa LLC.
The acquisition, completed on 17 March 2021, was first announced on 1 February.
'We are delighted that this transaction, which gives us an enhanced presence in the north and east of the United States, has now formally completed,' Peter Cowgill, Executive Chairman of JD, said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
