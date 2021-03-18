StockMarketWire.com - Tullow Oil has announced that the Goliathberg-Voltzberg North exploration well, drilled in Block 47, offshore Suriname, has reached Total Depth and encountered good quality reservoir but only minor oil shows.
The Stena Forth drillship drilled the Goliathberg-Voltzberg North well to a Total Depth of 5,060 metres in 1,856 metres of water and the well will now be plugged and abandoned.
Tullow and its partners will then assess the data gathered from the well and carefully consider next steps.
Tullow is the operator of Block 47 with a 50% stake. Petroandina Resources Corporation N.V. (Pluspetrol) holds 30% with Ratio Suriname Limited holding the remaining 20%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
