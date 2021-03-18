StockMarketWire.com - Technology company Aveva said it had received all required antitrust and regulatory clearances including clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, paving the way for the company to complete its acquisition of OSIsoft.
'The acquisition is now expected to complete shortly, subject to the delivery of certain customary closing documentation,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
