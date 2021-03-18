StockMarketWire.com - The chief operating office of clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, PureTech Health, is to retire from the role on May 17, 2021.
Stephen Muniz will retire as the company’s COO and corporate secretary, with his responsibilities to be taken on by Bharatt Chowrira, PureTech’s president and chief of business and strategy.
At 8:00am: [LON:PRTC] Puretech Health PLC share price was 0p at 282p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
