StockMarketWire.com - The Sage Group has appointed Andy Duff to succeed Donald Brydon as chair of the Sage Board, when Brydon retires at the end of September.
Duff, who is currently non-executive chair of Elementis plc and served as chair of Severn Trent plc from 2010 until 2020, will join as a non-executive director on 1 May 2021.
Upon becoming chair, Duff will also become chair of the nomination committee. He was previously a non-executive director of Wolseley plc.
From 2003 until 2009, Duff served as chief executive of npower, leading its transformation following its demerger from National Power in 2000.
Drummond Hall, Sage's senior independent director, who led the succession process, said: ‘Andy is a highly accomplished business leader and a proven non-executive and chair. His strategic insights, international experience and strong focus on purpose, culture and customer centricity equip him well to support Sage's continued success.
‘I also want to take this opportunity to thank Sir Donald on behalf of the Board for his exemplary leadership and wish him all the very best for the future when he steps down in September this year. We have benefitted enormously from his judgement, intellect and unstinting dedication as Sage has progressed its SaaS transition." At 8:04am:
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
