StockMarketWire.com - Mobile content and data intelligence company, Mobile Streams, has signed a ‘major contract’ with Quanta Media Group Holdings (QMGH) for the use of its Streams data platform.
The deal, which is worth up to £480,000 over 4 years, with a minimum £10,000 per month for at least a year, will increase monthly Streams revenue from April to an estimated £25,000 per month, an increase of 178% since December.
In addition to enterprise level access to the Streams data platform, the partnership has also identified opportunities to generate significant potential additional revenue from the MOS legacy business.
QMGH has deep expertise in the direct carrier billing market, and a number of possible opportunities for growing the MOS mobile gaming business and driving greater revenue from legacy MOS IP, including the mobilegaming.com domain that MOS owns, are under discussion.
At 8:47am: [LON:MOS] Mobile Streams PLC share price was 0p at 0.26p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
