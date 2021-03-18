StockMarketWire.com - Telcoms giant BT confirmed its plan to roll out fibre to 20 million premises by the mid- to late-2020s.
Following Ofcom's statement on the Wholesale Fixed Telecoms Market Review that sets out how Ofcom will regulate telecom fixed access services for the 5 years from 1 April 2021, BT said the document is broadly in line with the expectations and would allow it to 'earn a fair return on its c.£12 billion FTTP investment.'
