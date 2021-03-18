StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare software and services group Emis said it expected to return to revenue growth in 2021 after reporting a rise in profit on cost cuts.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit rose to £36.9 million from £27.1 million year-on-year as revenue was flat at £159.5 million.
Cost cuts helped offset lower gross margin revenue mix, the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it expects to return to growth in 2021.
At 9:36am: [LON:EMIS] Emis Group PLC share price was 0p at 980p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
