StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare software and services group Emis said it expected to return to revenue growth in 2021 after reporting a rise in profit on cost cuts.

For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit rose to £36.9 million from £27.1 million year-on-year as revenue was flat at £159.5 million.

Cost cuts helped offset lower gross margin revenue mix, the company said.

Looking ahead, the company said it expects to return to growth in 2021.


At 9:36am: [LON:EMIS] Emis Group PLC share price was 0p at 980p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com