StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment company Empresaria resumed its dividend and reinstated guidance, citing a positive start to new fiscal year after swinging to a loss in 2020 as the pandemic-led hit to recruitment activity hurt net sales.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax loss of £2 million from a profit of £2.9 million year-on-year as revenue slumped 28% to £256.5 million.
Net fee income down 28% to £54.0m as a result of the impact of COVID-19, the company said.
The company resumed its dividend, recommending a final dividend of 1.0p per share.
Looking ahead, the company said it expected to deliver adjusted profit in line or ahead of last year.
'Early indications of trading in 2021 are positive and although, due to our strong start to last year, adjusted profits for the first half of 2021 are likely to be behind the first half of 2020 we expect for the full year to deliver adjusted profits in line with or better than 2020,' the company said.
At 9:41am: [LON:EMR] Empresaria Group PLC share price was 0p at 42.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
