StockMarketWire.com - Podcast company Audioboom reported narrower annual losses following a jump in revenue on increased advertising demand.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to $3.3 million from $7.5 million year-on-year as revenue jumped 20% to US$26.8 million.
Brand advertiser count was up 11% to 311, while revenue per 1,000 downloads for December 2020 increased to US$38.99, up 32%.
Looking ahead, the company said it had made a strong start to 2021 having already signed advertising bookings representing over 80% of the current market forecast for 2021 group revenue.
The Q1 trading update was expected to be released on 14 April 2021.
