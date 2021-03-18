StockMarketWire.com - Motor retail and aftersales service group Lookers said it now expects to report underlying pre-tax profit compared with market forecasts for a small loss.

The company expects to report an underlying pre-tax profit of about £10 million, up from £4.2 million last year.

'Work continues in line with plan on the group's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020,' it added.




