StockMarketWire.com - Motor retail and aftersales service group Lookers said it now expects to report underlying pre-tax profit compared with market forecasts for a small loss.
The company expects to report an underlying pre-tax profit of about £10 million, up from £4.2 million last year.
'Work continues in line with plan on the group's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
