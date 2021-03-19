CA
25/03/2021 12:30 employment insurance
CH
22/03/2021 08:00 balance of payments
DE
24/03/2021 08:30 flash PMI
24/03/2021 09:00 Ifo economic forecast Spring report
25/03/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
ES
25/03/2021 08:00 PPI
EU
22/03/2021 09:00 euro area balance of payments
24/03/2021 07:00 new commercial vehicle registrations
24/03/2021 09:00 flash PMI
24/03/2021 15:00 flash consumer confidence indicator
25/03/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
FR
24/03/2021 08:15 flash PMI
25/03/2021 07:45 monthly business survey
IE
22/03/2021 11:00 WPI
IT
22/03/2021 10:00 balance of payments
23/03/2021 09:00 industrial turnover & orders
25/03/2021 09:00 foreign trade non-EU
JP
22/03/2021 05:00 indexes of business conditions
23/03/2021 06:00 revised machine tool orders
23/03/2021 23:50 services producer price index
24/03/2021 00:30 flash manfuacturing PMI
UK
23/03/2021 07:00 labour market statistics
23/03/2021 11:00 CBI Industrial Trends survey
24/03/2021 07:00 producer price index
24/03/2021 07:00 CPI
24/03/2021 09:30 CIPS/Markit flash PMI
24/03/2021 09:30 ONS house price index
25/03/2021 11:00 CBI Distributive Trades survey
US
22/03/2021 14:00 existing home sales
23/03/2021 16:00 House Financial Services Committee hearing on Treasury and Fed coronavirus response
24/03/2021 12:30 advance report on durable goods
24/03/2021 13:45 flash services PMI
24/03/2021 13:45 flash manufacturing PMI
25/03/2021 12:30 jobless claims
25/03/2021 12:30 3rd estimate GDP
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com