StockMarketWire.com - Premier Inn hotel chain owner Whitbread has announced that group HR director Louise Smalley will retire from the board on 31 August 2021, having been on the board since 2012.
The company said it has appointed a successor to the role of group HR director but that it is not an executive director position.
Chief executive Alison Brittain said: 'I would like to thank Louise for her very significant contribution to Whitbread over many years.
'She has been on the board since 2012 and has played a pivotal role in a period of significant change and development for Whitbread.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
