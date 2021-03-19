StockMarketWire.com - Gene and cell therapy group Oxford Biomedica said that Sanofi's decision to terminate the collaboration and license agreement in the field of haemophilia gene therapy will have a 'negligible' impact on revenue.
The company announced that Sanofi has given notice to terminate the collaboration and license agreement for process development and manufacturing of lentiviral vectors to treat haemophilia.
Oxford Biomedica said: 'The group expects that the impact on revenue will be negligible over the coming 24 month period.'
The agreement was originally signed with Bioverati, which was acquired by Sanofi in February 2018.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: