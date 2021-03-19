StockMarketWire.com - Equities investor Scottish Mortgage Trust has announced that James Anderson will step down as joint portfolio manager on 30 April 2022, following his decision to retire from the Baillie Gifford partnership, with Lawrence Burns set to become deputy manager.
The company confirmed that Tom Slater, who became joint portfolio manager in 2015, will continue as lead portfolio manager when Anderson retires and Burns, who is also a partner at Baillie Gifford, will become deputy portfolio manager with immediate effect.
Scottish Mortgage Trust also said that on 29 April 2021, Anderson will be nominated to stand for non-executive chairman of the Swedish investment company Kinnevik AB, which is currently held in the company's portfolio.
The company said: 'If appointed, James would recuse himself from any investment discussions and decisions about the company's holding in Kinnevik and its underlying investments while he remains joint portfolio manager of the company.'
Chair Fiona McBain said: 'James's approach of identifying and holding transformational growth companies has helped drive economic progress and delivered exceptional returns for shareholders. He has also pioneered our investments in private companies, one of the trust's most important strategic initiatives to date.'
She added: 'I and my fellow directors look forward to working with James, Tom and Lawrence over the coming year, and with Tom and Lawrence after that.'
