Power generating assets investor ContourGlobal hiked its dividend after reporting a rise in profit as its acquisition of Mexican CHP assets bolstered revenue.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit increased by $12.9 million to $72.3 million year-on-year as revenue
Cash conversion rate was improved to 53% from 48% in 2019 and funds from operations were up 12% to $380 million.
The company hiked its dividend by 10%, in line with its dividend growth policy.
Looking ahead, the company expects 2021 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, to be between $770 to $800 million.
