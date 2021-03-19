StockMarketWire.com - Information management software provider ldox said it had agreed to sell its Netherlands based Grants Consultancy and databases business, to an affiliate of SilverTree Equity Partners, for up to €8.14 million.
Based in the Netherlands, Idox's Grants Consultancy provides innovation funding consultancy and data and employs 67 people.
The proceeds of the Grants Consultancy business, together with the proceeds of the disposal of Idox Compliance, would be used to reduce Idox's net debt and to continue to invest its organic and inorganic growth strategy.
Idox also announced that Dye & Durham Limited had ended its takeover pursuit of the company.
'Idox remains confident in its future as an independent company and its potential to create further shareholder value,' it added.
