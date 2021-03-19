StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Futura Medical said the EU had recommended the company's erectile dysfunction treatment MED3000 be approved as a Class 2B medical device, paving the way for the topical cream to be sold without the need for a doctor's prescription.
Certification was expected before the end of May.
'Once EU certification and the resultant CE mark is granted, this paves the way for rapid approval in many countries around the world, in regions including the Middle East, Africa, the Far East and Latin America, who allow "fast-track" review based on their recognition of the EU CE mark,' the company said.
'The CE marking will also be recognised in the Great Britain until 30 June 2023 and in the period leading up to this the Company will secure the new post-Brexit UKCA mark,' it added.
Futura Medical PLC share price was 14.75p
