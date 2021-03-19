StockMarketWire.com - Materials and textile company HeiQ said it had inked a five-year exclusive licence and chemicals supply agreement with ICP Industrial, to allow the latter rights to use its antimicrobial technology.
The five year contract was worth of US$8m in the first two years, at which point the contract is subject to renewal, which is expected to deliver US$30m of royalty revenue to the company.
In exchange, HeiQ would allow ICP Industrials exclusive worldwide rights to apply its antimicrobial technology viroblock to coatings for printing processes such as commercial print, food, beverage and pharma packaging.
'The two companies are currently completing the product development, due to be finalized at the latest by 1st August 2021, following which the exclusivity period begins,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
