StockMarketWire.com - Textiles company Johnson Service swung to an annual loss as revenue was hurt by the pandemic impact to its horeca business as demand for textiles fell from the hospitality sector.
For the year ended 31 December, pre-tax losses were £32.3 million compared with a profit of £38.1 million last year as revenue fell to £229.8 million from £350.6 million.
'As anticipated, our 2020 results reflect the dramatic impact that COVID-19 has had on the Group, particularly within our HORECA division,' the company said.
At 9:20am: [LON:JSG] Johnson Service Group PLC share price was 0p at 116.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
