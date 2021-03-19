StockMarketWire.com - Specialist lender PCF has appointed Caroline Richardson as group chief financial officer and a member of the board, replacing interim chief financial officer Nick Price.
The appointment, which is subject to regulatory approval, will see Richardson become a director of the group's subsidiaries, PCF Bank, PCF Credit and Azule.
She most recently served as chief financial officer and board member at White Oak UK and has previously served as group finance and transformation director at Arrow Global.
Chief executive Scott Maybury said: 'Her experience will be invaluable as we emerge from the pandemic and return to our strategy of strong portfolio growth.
'I would also like to thank Nick Price for his contribution to PCF as interim CFO over the last six months.'
At 9:38am: [LON:PCF] PCF Group PLC share price was 0p at 24p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
