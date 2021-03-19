StockMarketWire.com - Natural resources company Jangada Mines said it had submitted an application to the Brazilian National Mining Agency to obtain a trial mining licence for its vanadium project in Ceara State, Brazil.
Once approved, the licence would allow for the extraction of 300,000 tonnes of Ferrovanadium (FeV) bearing material per year from Jangada's exploration licenses, the company said.
'The application for the trial mining licence is another key step for Jangada in ensuring the transition from developer to producer with the aim to start production in 2022,' it added.
At 9:38am: [LON:JAN] Jangada Mines Plc Ord Gbp0.0004 share price was 0p at 5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
